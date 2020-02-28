Rep. Calvin Smyre receives Zell Miller Foundation Award for Distinguished Public Service

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Calvin Smyre, a Columbus Congressman serving in the Georgia General Assembly has received the Zell Miller Award for Distinguished Public Service. He received the honor at the annual Zell Miller Legacy Gala on Feb. 21.

Smyre received the award as recognition for a long history as a public servant, a career that began in 1974 when he was elected as the youngest member of the Georgia House of Representatives at age 27. Since his first election, he has served his community and the state of Georgia for 46 years.

“It is an honor to receive this award from such a prestigious foundation, named after one of the greatest public servants Georgia has ever had,” said Rep. Smyre. “The Zell Miller Foundation and the Miller family continue to give generously to our state, and I am grateful for the work they are doing to build programs that promote education, leadership and service opportunities across Georgia.”

Some of Smyre’s accomplishments while in office include authoring legislation that honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday as a state holiday, co-sponsoring legislation to remove the Confederate battle emblem form the Georgia state flag, and co-sponsoring legislation that authorized building the Georgia Dome.

Each year, the Zell Miller Foundation awards the Zell Miller Award for Distinguished Public Service to a recipient who has given their time, talents, and resources to make G eoriga a better place, according to officials.

“The State of Georgia is a better place today because of what Calvin Smyre has given through years of honorable public service,” said Bryan Miller, executive chairman of the Zell Miller Foundation.

Previous award winners include:

Hank Huckaby, former Chancellor of the University System of Georgia

David Ralston, Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives

Former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal

Rep. Smyre currently serves as the representative of District 135, including parts of Muscogee County. He is also the Vice Chairman on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education and a member of the Higher Education and Rules committees.