“Repack the Backpack” event provides school supplies for tri-city students

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A community event called “Repack the Backpack” took place on Saturday at the Golden Park Baseball Field parking lot. The purpose of the event was to provide free school supplies to students in the tri-city area.

The event was hosted by Amerigroup in partnership with Columbus Parks and Recreation, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, DJJ, the Muscogee County School District, and the Greater Beallwood Baptist Church.

“This is part two of an event that began last July sponsored by Amerigroup and their cooperating sponsors,” Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education at Muscogee County Schools, said. “It’s particularly important now with us doing virtual instruction for the second semester… students at home might need some supplies and don’t have access.”

DJJ performed for attendees as they waited in line for the drive-thru event. Attendees were able to stay in their cars as volunteers loaded the school supplies into their trunks.

“We’re providing supplies here to keep students from having to go out in the community if they’re concerned about their health and welfare,” Lewis said.

Students have five more months left of school, and volunteers hope these supplies make things a little easier for students during this unconventional school year.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic and so we want to meet the needs of the community,” Lauren Chambers, Marketing Account Manager of Amerigroup, said. “School supplies are something, whether you are in person or virtual, that families need right now. So we want to answer that call.”