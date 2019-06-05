Repairs underway on damaged Troup Co. roads

Troup County, Ga–The Troup County Roads and Engineering Department is working to reopen the four remaining closed roads affected by the April 2019 severe flooding event, including Wright Road, Bill Taylor Road, Cook Road, and South Thompson Road.

During the flooding, portions of Wright Road, Bill Taylor Road, and Cook Road were completely washed out, and the South Thompson Road Bridge was severely damaged. Repairs for all four remaining closed areas in Troup County are underway.

Construction is currently ongoing on Wright Road over a tributary to Sulphur Creek. Road crews are almost complete with the installation of a new reinforced concrete pipe to replace the previous corrugated metal pipe. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the week.

In addition, the design is completed for the repair of Bill Taylor Road over Wildcat Creek. Road crews will be replacing the corrugated metal pipe with a double reinforced concrete precast box culvert. The materials have been ordered and are expected to arrive by mid-summer. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by late summer, weather permitting.

On Cook Road over Big Springs Creek, road crews are replacing the corrugated metal pipe with a double reinforced concrete precast box culvert. With the delivery of materials occurring by mid-summer, the road is expected to reopen to traffic by late summer, weather permitting.

South Thompson Road is in need of a bridge replacement for the South Thompson Road Bridge over Polecat Creek. The project is currently in geotechnical subsurface investigation. The design is expected to conclude by mid-summer with construction beginning soon after.