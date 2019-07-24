UPDATE: Two dead from plane crash in Sumter County

UPDATE (4:08 PM):

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy has confirmed two occupants in the plane crash in Americus this morning died.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is working with local airports and the FAA to identify the occupants, and no names have been released.

The wreckage of the plane was discovered this morning by workers on the pecan farm where it crashed, then police were called.

ORIGINAL:

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a small plane crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Atlanta office.

The FAA told News 3 in an email that the crash happened about 10 a.m. in a pecan orchard about a mile north of the Jimmy Carter Regional Airport. That is just outside of Americus.

According to WALB, the crash is at the 300 block of Old Andersonville Road.

A Cirrus SR22 crashed in the Sumter County orchard. It is a small single-engine plane.

The condition of those on board was not immediately known. The FAA said to check with local authorities. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing that information at this time, according to a spokesperson.

The FAA has an investigation team on the way to Americus. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

