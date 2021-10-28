Rescued dogs in Valley looking for new homes, former owner charged with 12 counts animal cruelty

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A dozen dogs rescued from an abuse situation in Valley are now available for adoption and looking for new homes. The City of Valley has seized ownership of the dogs after the owner, who has been charged with Cruelty to Animal, failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

According to Valley Police, Latoski Tamaine Williams, 41, was scheduled to appear at a hearing on 12 counts Cruelty to Animals on Oct. 27, 2021, and did not show up at Wednesday’s hearing.

The dogs in question were rescued on Oct. 20, 2021. According to police, they were found chained and without food or proper water at an abandoned home along Crystal Springs Road.

Williams was arrested several days later, on Oct. 25, and charged with 12 counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Calvin Milford ruled the City of Valley could take possession of the dogs.

The judge heard testimony from Animal Control Officer Duane Vallia and saw pictures of physical conditions the dogs were being forced to live in.

Judge Milford found the city met the burden of proof and ownership of the dogs was forfeited to the city.

The dogs were taken to New Hope Rescue after they were found on Oct 20. The organization found foster homes for the dogs. They will now be taking adoption applications to find new homes for the dogs.