MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman shared the arrest of one man who at the time of his arrest was on bond for previous charges.
Anarias Jones, 27, was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the MCSO Uniform Patrol. This was apart of the MCSO’s response to complaints made by residents in regards to ongoing criminal activity in particular areas. Multiple traffic stops were made on March 15, 2022, one lead to the arrest of Jones.
Jones was charged with Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
One fully loaded firearm was seized along with 49 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.
At the time of his arrest, he was on bond for separate charges including Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) and Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
In a Facebook post, Sheriff Greg Countryman thanked the concerned citizens and deputies of Muscogee County.
“Through commitment and dedication to the concerned citizens in the area, deputies were able to get another firearm and illegal drugs off the streets of Muscogee County,” Countryman shared.