Anarias Jones, 27, was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the MCSO Uniform Patrol. This was apart of the MCSO’s response to complaints made by residents in regards to ongoing criminal activity in particular areas. Multiple traffic stops were made on March 15, 2022, one lead to the arrest of Jones.

Jones was charged with Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.