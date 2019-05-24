Residents attempt to beat the heat as temperatures continue to soar

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Mother nature is cranking up the heat this week just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Don't wear much, just wear shorts, T-shirts, tank tops and be ready for the heat, maybe bring a towel and wipe your sweat off,” says Ansley Whitley Buena Vista resident.

The scorching temperatures are luring folks to break out the bathing suits and cooling down at the city's spray fountain.



"It is 100% hot out here and humid. Try to stay cold and don't do a lot of strenuous activities," says Dane Mitchell, Fort Benning resident.



"We don't stay in one place; a really nice place is by the river and the wind blows near it so just sit down, get a good view, drink some water and have a good time," says Ashley Whitley, says Buena Vista resident.



The heat is causing many people to stay in the shade or load up on lots of water. The gravel in uptown reaches a high of 136 degrees Fahrenheit.

” It's burning up and this weekend is supposed to be worse," says Whitley.

When it feels like mother nature is taking its attack on you, it's best to have some protection nearby.

“I don't wear sunscreen because I like being tan, but it's always a good thing especially if you are a little white and ten to get burnt,” says Ashley Whitley.

When the high temperatures are around, it's highly recommended to not leave toddlers or pets inside of a closed car.