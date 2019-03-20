Residents in Alabama react to to the proposal of the lottery bill

For some residents living in Alabama, having a lottery could be a game changer for the state.

“I think it would be for us to have a lottery over here like in Georgia,” says Jerome Golden, Alabama resident.

This week Senator Jim McClendon introduced two bills in the legislature to implement a ‘clean lottery’. One bill would amend the state’s constitution concerning a lottery and the other would regulate it.

“2016, we actually came into a special session and in the house we actually passed out a version of a lottery bill and went back up to the Senate we just never able to work between the two houses,” says Chris Blackshear, Alabama State Representative for District 8.

In Georgia earnings from the lottery go towards the HOPE scholarship and the Pre-K Program. Most of the Alabamians say they don’t see a problem with that idea.

“I think if it goes towards the right things it will be decent like school education our veterans like myself it will be worth it to have it,” says Bruce Miller, Alabama resident.

A lot of Alabamians would often travel to nearby states to buy a lottery ticket. Eventually, it hurts the state in the long run.

“You see the amount of revenue that leaves the state, specifically my district and my state to go to Georgia,” says Blackshear.

If passed, profits from the lottery will be split 50/50 between education and the general fund budget, which runs day to day operations in the state.

“It’s a great thing and I think It will help as far as getting more money funded for the roads and it will be just good to have for the state of Alabama,” says Golden.

The next step for the bill is for it to be appointed to a committee.