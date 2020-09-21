Residents in uproar after claiming Victory Drive hotel improperly took money from their accounts

There was a chaotic scene Monday afternoon outside the WoodSpring Suites hotel along Victory Drive.

Dozens of people staying at the long-term stay facility were filing police reports, Alleging money had been stolen from their bank, cash app, and credit card accounts.

A Columbus police officer on the scene was taking information from the residents. He and did not disclose the nature of the allegations. Later police said that one resident had called 9-1-1 alleging theft. When the office arrived, more residents came forward with claims.

Residents said beginning last Friday, money was taken from their accounts. Some of them were claiming double charges.

The WoodSpring Suites is owned by 1801 Victory LLC and managed by WellBorn Management Inc.

One resident who said more than $2,200 was charged to his credit card and it should not have been, told News 3 that management had not been helpful in answering his concerns.

“They don’t tell us anything,” he said. “They let us talk to their workers. And they run us off.”

News 3 asked the person behind the front desk if they had an explanation.

“No comment,” the unidentified person said.

News 3 pressed and continued to get no comment.

WoodSpring Suites, next to the Dolly Madison bakery, rents rooms by the day, week and month, according to its sign.