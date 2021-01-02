 

Retired LaGrange Police Captain Steve Cavender passes away at 73

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of LaGrange is mourning the loss of a retired police captain who dedicated decades of service to the city.

Retired Captain Steven Cavender passed away on Friday at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. He was 73-years-old.

LaGrange Police announced Cavender’s passing on their Facebook page.

Cavender, who served his community for 33 years, was described by the LaGrange Police Department as a “true professional and mentor.” They said he will be deeply missed.

Funeral services for Cavender will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home for visitation. Interment will be held at the Shadowlawn Cemetery.

The service will be live-streamed on the chapel’s Facebook page.

