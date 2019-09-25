Reward being offered for information in convenience store clerk’s homicide

With the homicide investigation into the shooting death of an east Columbus convenience store clerk in its third day, a reward is now being offered, police say.

Dontrell Williams, 26, was shot to death early Monday morning while working the overnight shift at the Circle K at the intersection of Floyd and Forrest roads.

The day of the shooting, police released a video of a masked person believed to be the gunman. The clothing and mask the person wore did not reveal the race or gender of the person.

An anonymous donor has put up a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Williams’ death, said Maj. J.D. Hawk.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Cpl. Sherman Hayes, who is the lead investigator on the case. He can be reached at 706 225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org.