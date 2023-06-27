TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Talbot County planning and zoning commission board voted on the rezoning request to implement a Rock Quarry within county limits. It was maximum capacity at the public hearing Tuesday evening.

Residents of Talbot County wearing red ‘Stop the Quarry’ shirts flooded the roadway just outside of the office, as the room was filled to maximum capacity.

Pleasant Valley Road Quarry LLC had multiple specialists address the board – followed by public speakers of the community for and against the Rock Quarry over the course of 4 hours.

“When we started studying down here, we recognized there’s a bigger market than we anticipated.” John Cross – Pleasant Valley Road Quarry LLC

The proposed quarry sits northwest of Pleasant Valley Road also along a railroad line. Pleasant Valley Road Quarry LLC suspects the proposed Quarry would produce $21 million in rock revenue. They say it would boost the local Talbot County economy by 10% and bring more jobs to the area.

“It’s pitiful you got a kid that gets through high school, he can’t stay in the county, he’s got nowhere to work. What’s he going to do.” Johnny Chapman – Talbot County Resident, in favor of the rezoning

Pleasant Valley Road Quarry LLC says there will be 20-25 jobs available at the quarry and around 60 jobs that could be added through outside companies like trucking.

For some residents, the potential negative effects outweigh the positives.

“That property will never be the same, I don’t care who gets up here and all due respect these experts. It will never be the same once that quarry comes next door. They can’t tell you for sure, that it won’t affect, for sure the environment that is on our property… and that scares us.” Tommy King – Owns neighboring property to proposed rock quarry, against rezoning

Some of the biggest concerns are the frequency and volume of the blasts and the dust they would create, as well as the impact on water wells, house foundations, and property values.

“We should know by now that Quarries do not bring prosperity to this county, just look at Junction City, the serenity we live in is what most people want from the big cities.” Penny Hale – Owns neighboring property to proposed Rock Quarry, against the rezoning

Pleasant Valley Road Quarry LLC says blasts would only be conducted Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regarding the sound, they say it would never be more than 7p decibels, for reference they say a law mower or leaf blower are louder than 90 decibels. Over the course of 3 years, and extensive research Pleasant Valley Road Quarry LLC had scientist, economists, and environmentalists all address the commission.

Some hope it would bring the growth that Talbot County is looking for, including people with first hand experience working in local quarries.

“I’ve never seen any dust or really ever heard a blast around a rock quarry. I just know having this rock quarry in this county will not have a large impact as far as the environment goes or anything else. I think it will help more than it will hurt.” Gentlemen currently employed at local rock quarry

After over four hours of lengthy discussion and an uproar from the Talbot Community, the rezoning request to implement the rezoning to move forward with the rock quarry was denied.

The five members on the board voted 1 for it and 3 against. There was one member who abstained from the vote. The boards recommendation will now go forward for review.