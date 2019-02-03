Rho Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc goes Red for Heart Health Month

The ladies of the Rho Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc didn’t waste any time on getting their sorority and others in the community informed on heart wellness for national Heart Health Month.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills nearly 50,000 African American women annually. Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority’s local chapter president Erika Thomas says Saturday’s event was to encourage those in the community to take a closer look at choices they are making regarding their health and to learn about areas they can make improvements.

“The American Heart Association statistics continue to show increase in heart issues amongst the community so we thought it would be beneficial to have an event that will help the community understand more about how to prepare food better to increase their lifespan,” Thomas said.

The ladies held a Health and Wellness expo at the YMCA which featured blood pressure testing, excercising and information on a few heart healthy snacks. Event coordinator, Latrice Love, says learning about different things to try in the kitchen was her biggest takeaway from the event.

“As a nutritionist, I really enjoyed the nutrition table because on the table there were recipes for smoothies and different ways to use whole grain pasta, so you don’t always have to use white carbs,” Love said.

Mixxedfit fitness program was also there to get the ladies on their feet. The program is offered at the YMCA and incorporates dancing as their main source of excercise while still doing an effective and challenging workout.

Love says it was also important to include local companies to share how their products benefit heart health.

“We had someone from Uptown Wine come in to talk about the benefits of red wine. Because of the color of the red grapes they are beneficial for the heart’s health,” Love said.

Saturday’s event was part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Pink Goes Red initiative that spreads awareness of heart health and encourages those to make healthier options in their diet.

Alpha Kappa Alpha members say the sorority started this initiative six years ago to fight against heart disease in order to improve health of all women.