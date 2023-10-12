This article has been corrected to reflect the accurate billing from the City of Richland.

RICHLAND, Ga. (WRBL) — A Richland resident is facing a whopper of water bill for about five times her normal bill and she claims she’s not the only one.

Janice Rines says her water bill skyrocketed from around $70 to $417. Rines says the bill shows she supposedly used 27,000 gallons of water.

Rines called the City of Richland multiple times and is still waiting for a response as to what could have contributed to the high bill. She says paying it would be a significant setback for her.

“It’d be hard,” said Rines. “I’d have to go buy gallons of water to flush the toilet. It would just be really awful. When you’re on a fixed income, $417, I mean… I can’t pay that.”

Rines tells WRBL she spoke with others in Richland experiencing the same issues, one even telling her they had a $5,000 dollar water bill.

WRBL reached out to the City of Richland for comment. A member of City Council said the mayor is unavailable for comment, but did confirm the water bill came from the City of Richland.