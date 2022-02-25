COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb. 25, 2022, the Muscogee County School District announced the passing of Principal Charleen Robinson of Rigdon Elementary School.

Principal Robinson passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, because of health-related issues.

Robinson served the Muscogee County School District for over 26 years. Her professional career in the Muscogee County School District started at Eastway Elementary, now the home of Lonnie Jackson Academy.

Robinson began as a teacher and later became an academic coach at Eastway Elementary. She also served as the assistant principal shared by Martin Luther King Jr. and South Columbus Elementary Schools.

After being appointed as principal of Rigdon Road Elementary School, Robinson served for the past 14 years.

“Principal Robinson was a highly committed educator and leader who loved her school and the children and community she served. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will never be forgotten. The Muscogee County School District extends our deepest condolences to the Robinson family during this difficult time,” said Dr. David F. Lewis, Superintendent.