Rise in homeless individuals is causing concern ahead of Oct. 3rd Federal Moratorium end

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to 211 Coordinator for The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley Candace Muncy, 102 newly identified homeless individuals came through United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley in June and 159 new individuals came through during the month of July.

This is a jump of 56% in homeless individuals and it’s causing the agency concern ahead of the Oct. 3rd end to the federal moratorium on eviction.

“The thing that is most concerning to me is, that between June and July we had a very large increase in newly identified homeless people and that increased over 50%,” said Muncy. “I think 56% actually, getting closer to that 60% mark and that is very concerning.”

The increase in homeless individuals is also increasing the agency’s urgency to get people in need signed up for aid that can help them stay in their home.

“This extra amount of time is going to allow people to get all of their documentation in order, put in those applications and then those applications will actually have time to be processed and payments released,” said Muncy. “Ya know, I have a feeling that the moratorium may not be extended unless we see a drastic increase in the delta variant which we’re seeing at this point.”

People in need or facing the possibility of eviction can contact 211 for more information on how to apply for rental assistance or other needed services.

“It’s just been going on for so long there is so much uncertainty around what’s going to happen,” said Muncy. Ya know, the thing that we can just not stress enough is get that paper work in order, get those applications in because you don’t want to wait until the last second just to see if they’re going to extend the moratorium again.”

Another concern Muncy has is with the increase in homeless individuals and the eventual end of the moratorium there is limited shelter space in Columbus. This would make it difficult to keep families who become homeless or displaced together.

If you or someone you know is interested in rental assistance options you can head to the following websites for more information: