Rival Colleges join forces for a different kind of Iron Bowl

LEE COUNTY,Ala. (WRBL) - Almost two months after the March 3rd tornado devastated Lee county, rival colleges put their differences aside to help members of the Beauregard community who lost their homes.

"Well, we're all part of the state of Alabama. Obviously, they have the rivalry and it's an important side of what defines the state, but when you have challenging times collectively in the state of Alabama both Alabama and Auburn have always done a really good job of coming together," Bryne said.

After the devastating tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa area back in 2011, Auburn student athletes went to help with the clean up effort. Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide returned the favor.

More than 100 athletes from the University of Alabama and Auburn University showed up to Providence Baptist church to rebuild the community devastated by the March 3 tornado.

"Sports aside and rivalries aside it shows that we can both come together and just kind of do something bigger than ourselves and rebuild what's been broken because it was kind of devastating for everyone," Russo said

The student athletes were split into teams to start pre-building walls for three homes. Taylor morgan says she was able to mix and mingle and she's leaving here today with a couple of new friends.

"You know this was an optional thing, but everyone decided that they wanted to come and be part of something that's so much more than just building houses like this is creating a community that we can all live in," Morgan said.

The project funding is coming from the Cornerstone's Spencer Building fund who partnered with the Chattahoochee Fuller center for housing. East Alabama Medical center selected the families who will soon move into the new homes.

All of them have served others at the hospital and the medical center plans to pay their goodwill forward by replacing what they lost in the storms.