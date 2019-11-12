River Road roundabout opens Monday afternoon; first test comes Tuesday morning

The traffic patterns on River Road have changed.

And for some people. the change will be dramatic and require some adjustments.

The $5.4 million roundabout at the confluence of Cascade Road, Bradley Park Drive, Green Island Drive and River Road opened Monday afternoon at 3:17 p.m.

WRBL News 3 was interviewing Councilor Glenn Davis at the moment traffic began to flow through the circular intersection.

“Here they go,” Davis said. “Man, they are whipping it through here it looks like. They are happy. I’m happy.”

The reason Davis is happy is that he represents District 2, where the roundabout was constructed. The intersection along River Road is a busy one cause of Green Island Hills, Brookstone and Harris County traffic. And that intersection has long been a safety concern.

“This is really the only solution that GDOT and Stan Tech, the engineering firm that has come up with,” Davis said. “I remember back when this was the No. 1 issue in our district back in the early 2000s. This right here was the number one concern of the citizens in our district.”

As the cars went through it for the first three or so hours Monday, some slowed, not sure how to proceed, causing the cars behind them to check up.

Once you enter the roundabout, you have the right-away.

The real test comes Tuesday morning when school is back in session and everybody is headed back to work.

The bulk of the $5.4 million came from city sales tax and dedicated funds such as the paving and stormwater funds, City Manager Isaiah Hugley said. There is $1.5 million in Georgia DOT money in the project.

It was approved by Columbus Council in July 2018. Southeastern Site Development of Newnan has been the contractor.

The final pieces of the construction should be finished in about a month. Southeastern Site Construction will be moving up River Road to work on a widening project near the Harris-Muscogee county line.