RiverCenter announces 2018-19 season

Posted: Jun 21, 2018 09:17 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga - The RiverCenter announced its 2018-2019 season with a special performance by Sirius XM Radio's Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky. 

The TSYS Broadway on Broadway Series will have seven show offerings: 

Something Rotten - September 19 

The Wizard of Oz - Oct. 16 - 17 

Jersey Boys - Dec. 11-12 

Rock of Ages - Feb, 25-26 

The King and I - April 23-24 

Kinky Boots - June 4-5

Finding Neverland - June 19 - 20 

The Synovus Center Stage Series will showcase artists ranging from jazz to country and contemporary dance:

 

Brandord Marsalis Quartet - Oct 8 

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen - Oct 26 

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas - Dec 17 

Kenny Brawner: Ray Charles On My Mind - Jan 19 

Nitty Gritty Dirt Brand - Feb 1 

Cirque Eloize: Saloon - Feb 16 

EmiSunshine - April 12 

 

 

