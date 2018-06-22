RiverCenter announces 2018-19 season

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga - The RiverCenter announced its 2018-2019 season with a special performance by Sirius XM Radio's Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky.

The TSYS Broadway on Broadway Series will have seven show offerings:

Something Rotten - September 19

The Wizard of Oz - Oct. 16 - 17

Jersey Boys - Dec. 11-12

Rock of Ages - Feb, 25-26

The King and I - April 23-24

Kinky Boots - June 4-5

Finding Neverland - June 19 - 20

The Synovus Center Stage Series will showcase artists ranging from jazz to country and contemporary dance:

Brandord Marsalis Quartet - Oct 8

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen - Oct 26

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas - Dec 17

Kenny Brawner: Ray Charles On My Mind - Jan 19

Nitty Gritty Dirt Brand - Feb 1

Cirque Eloize: Saloon - Feb 16

EmiSunshine - April 12