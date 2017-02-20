RiverCenter, CSU host 100th birthday party for Carson McCullers

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Fountain City is celebrating an iconic author that brought Southern culture to life in modern literature. The RiverCenter hosted a birthday party for Carson McCullers Sunday. The Columbus native would have turned 100 February 19. Columbus State University, along with other Columbus stakeholders put on the celebration.

The RiverCenter staff welcomed guests with cake and champagne, as well as a stand for McCullers’ books. Greg Hudgison with CSU says the novelist’s mark on society will never be forgotten.

“The art of Southern Culture, talking about Southern culture and the everyday life of people and how that impacts everyone,” Hudgison said. “Everything from the drama to finding love. She was instrumental in exposing that and directing to the world as to say: those things are still happening. They’re happening in Southern culture.”

Hudgison adds that McCullers is one of the most significant authors of the 20th century. She wrote five novels and two plays, among several other works. Her best known novel, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, is now in republication. At least four of McCullers’ works have been made into films.

McCullers died from a brain hemorrhage at the age of 50 in 1967.