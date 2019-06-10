Rivercity Soapbox Derby winners

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The third annual river city soap box derby took place Saturday in Lake Bottom Park. Racers spent about four weeks preparing to race in the event. Despite the weather, winners emerged from the competition.

There were 18 racers as young as seven years old. The derby was sponsored by "Let's Grow Steamx". S.T.E.A.M stands for Science, technology, engineering, the Arts and mathematics. Students used each of those areas to build their cars to race.

"Going down the hill and winning the race," said 9-year-old Zyon June.

That was the only thing on his mind when he got in his car for the Soap Box Derby on Saturday. That mindset scored him first place trophy and a trip to Akron, Ohio.

Zyon competed against 11 other racers for the chance to compete Nationally. He had a few obstacles during his race but he thought about his favorite player Odell Beckham Jr.

"I had potholes in the road so I had to turn it a little bit so I wouldn't bump it, so it won't slow me down. He had his obstacles, he had people in the way instead of potholes in the road. He had to juke the people so he could go to the touchdown, so I had to turn it so I could go to the finish line," he smiled.

His mother, Courtney Burt, couldn't stop smiling after the race. "I know it a task, so just to see them put all their hard work into the actually big race, I was actually very proud," she said. She had two sons competing.

The derby held two separate races. An educational race and a qualifying race. Zyon won the qualifying race, 7-year-old Crystal Watson won the educational race. She loved the science behind racing.

"If the hill is really steep and you put your head down, you'll go a little bit faster than you regularly go than when your head is up and you're going down the hill," she said.

She wants to be an engineer when she grows up. "She's a... I don't even know what word to use, but she's just awesome. It was great to see what potential my child had," Kondra Watson, her mother said.

Crystal won $300 and a first-place trophy. But she not going to be selfish with all of her money.

"I'm gonna save some, spend some and give some away to people who need some money."

And Zyon, his mind is already in Akron. "When I race, I'm gonna try to stay as low as I can so I can win again, and get another trophy," he said.

