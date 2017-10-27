RiverMill gets new managing company

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The RiverMill Event Centre in Columbus is a popular site that hosts a variety of events. The historic venue will soon have new management due to an oversight.

The popular venue is known for its food, fine weddings, galas and large events. But come February, the faculty will come under new management. News 3 spoke with the current owner about the changes ahead.

Jamie Keating is the current manager of the popular venue. He’s been operating the RiverMill since 2005. He explains what led to the change.

“I did not recognize in my lease that in 180 days that we needed to renew for next year’s option, which starts February 1. So I want everyone to know that I do take blame in that,” says Jamie Keating.

Keating tells News 3, it’s going to be hard not serving customers at the RiverMill

“My kids grew up here, throughout the whole process of every event we’ve done. I have a wonderful team that will obviously go wherever I go but it is sad in a way for sure it’s definitely opening up a new chapter in our life,” says Keating.

Keating says he’s working to find new venues for his customers to host their events. Cassie Myers is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Pezold Company, who will take over the operation in February.

She tells News they are working to assist those who already have events scheduled at the venue.

“We really just want people to know that we are going to handle everything, we’re going to honor any contracts that are already in place should you choose to stay at the River Mill, we will honor whatever you already have so that’s tables and chairs and menus and the whole nine yard,” says Cassie Myers.

As for Keating, he says his company will remain a strong hold in Columbus.

“We’re not going anywhere. we’re not going anywhere and I don’t want to say we are going to build bigger and better, we just want to be able to produce the quality events that this community deserves,” says Keating.

Keating, who is an Executive Chef, is also the owner of the Epic Restaurant in Uptown Columbus. Keating says he will continue to run it while he looks for options for his RiverMill operation.