Road construction and resurfacing is set to take place for Brickyard road and Railroad street in Phenix City, Ala

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Road construction for Brickyard Road and Railroad Street in Phenix City was scheduled to begin today but was delayed due to the weather.

East Alabama Paven Construction Company hopes to start the project this week.

While construction and resurfacing are underway, the roads will not be closed. Drivers will experience delays in their normal driving route. A local man named Charles Beebe says it’s long overdue for Brickyard Road and Railroad Street to receive an upgrade.

“You have these Joe Ryan trucks and all these cement trucks running 24/7 through here. Think about it. This road is traveled a lot and it needs it bad,” Beebe said.

Phenix City is hoping to have construction completed within the next 60 days. Beebe says he believes the new road construction will better the community and help the city grow.

“I think they will both be good because actually, on Railroad Street, they used to have Taft’s Grocery down there and they have a flea market down there now. Anything to help Phenix City grow. You know, they’re kind of the stepchild,” Beebe said.