WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — The road above the West Point Dam will close for three days this month.

The closure will be on Nov. 7 to 8 as well as Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, road testing and surveys will be carried out during these closures. The dam road will still be open before and after the working hours.

Alternate routes include West Point’s U.S. Highway 29 bridge and the Georgia Highway 109 bridge near LaGrange.