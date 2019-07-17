ROAD READY: Alabama State Troopers submit photo for annual Best Cruisers contest

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is holding their annual Best Looking Cruisers contest, and the Alabama State Troopers have their ride ready to go!

This year, every state except Georgia, Maryland, and Oregon are competing. The three states not competing chose not to enter the contest this time around.

To browse the other cruisers and vote for your favorite one, click the link below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruisercontest?fbclid=IwAR1QlQXb6_cqVs0a0CNjp7VQTM6LAalUV2hfLjbXPzJ4SN4dNJEx3xXt1qo