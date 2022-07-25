PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Robin Lake at Callaway Gardens has reopened to water activities after being closed part of last week. The closure followed the water testing with “higher-than-average levels of naturally occurring bacteria.”

Waters reopened on Saturday, July 23, 2022, following the closure announced on Facebook Wednesday night.

According to Callaway’s website, Robin Lake is tested weekly for a spectrum of naturally-occurring bacteria called coliforms. The coliform level was elevated earlier last week, but Callaway officials say they have since dropped to be “well within state-recommended levels”

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Health’s West Central Health District tells WRBL their office is aware of multiple cases of an illness commonly known as Crypto among people who said they swam in Callaway’s Robin Lake earlier this month. Symptoms can last up to a month and include diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.



The CDC has the follow description for Crypto:

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis. Both the parasite and the disease are commonly known as “Crypto.”

There are many species of Cryptosporidium that infect animals, some of which also infect humans. The parasite is protected by an outer shell that allows it to survive outside the body for long periods of time and makes it very tolerant to chlorine disinfection.

While this parasite can be spread in several different ways, water (drinking water and recreational water) is the most common way to spread the parasite. Cryptosporidium is a leading cause of waterborne disease among humans in the United States.

Callaway Gardens has not confirmed whether their water testing detected crypto in the lake.