Ronald McDonald House Charities cancels the volunteer program until further notice

Effective immediately, Ronald McDonald House Charities in West Georgia cancels their volunteer program until further notice.

The charity organization says the cancellation will last until April 3rd; however there is a possibility that it could be extended.

According to the information posted on their social media, “this decision has been based on community and RMHC guidelines and is to maintain the health and safety of the families we serve, staff, and volunteers.”

If you have any questions or concerns you may contact the House at (706)321-0033.