COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This weekend, a local parking lot becomes home to a big top. The Royal Canadian International Circus, currently on a tour across the United States, set up shop in the Peachtree Mall parking lot for Friday through Sunday. Performances kicked off with a 4 p.m. show on Friday, Sept. 29.

“This year’s circus is jam-packed with explosive live entertainment featuring acts that will mesmerize, amaze, and astound you,” a press release from the circus states.

At Friday’s 4 p.m. show, a moderate crowd gathered under the bright red big top to watch aerialists, contortionists and more perform. Ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer kicked off the performance with a thrill-inducing routine on the “Wheel of Destiny,” a spinning contraption which took him over 20 feet in the air as he tossed flaming batons.

Crowd members holding popcorn, cotton candy and water from the circus’ concession stand looked captivated, although many seats were open. The strain of performing in the near 90-degree heat was evident on the faces of performers as they wiped sweat from their brows. However, the show went on.

Performers balance, bike and jump rope across a tightrope. (Olivia Yepez)

Ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer juggles flaming batons on a spinning wheel. (Olivia Yepez)

Aerialists dance before performing a series of stunts. (Olivia Yepez)

Aerialists spin above the crowd. (Olivia Yepez)

Aerialists dressed in ballet folklorico-like dresses dances and performed stunts high about the crowd. A contortionist duo from Africa bent into seemingly unimaginable shapes. Jugglers and mimes also entertained the audience within the first half of what would be a two-and-a-half hour long show.

Tickets to see the performance range from $35 to $60 for each showing, depending on if visitors would like general admission, VIP or ringside tickets. They are available for purchase both online and on-site. According to a press release from event organizers, guests may also use the code “PEACHTREE” for online purchases in order to get two tickets for the price of one.

Remaining circus performances include a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, Sept. 29 and noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.