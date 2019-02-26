Run Ranger Run attracts local groups looking to help veterans transitioning into civilian living
COLUMBUS,Ga - Our station and other local groups are participating in Run Ranger Run, a fundraiser that helps veterans transition out of the military.
The annual run is inspired by Third Ranger Batallion veteran Cory Smith who ran 565 miles from Columbus to Indiana to be with his family. Smith was having a hard time transitioning back to civilian life
"It is used to help transitioning veterans in their time of crisis whether it be for job searches, teaming up with another veteran and that's the primary focus of the Darby Project to hook transitioning veterans with veterans that have already made the transition out of the service," Ryan Sharack said.
Sharack has helped several veterans transition through the Gallentfew, an organization that partners with Run Ranger Run and says helping other veterans transition is a great way to give back. Traci Dewan is the Run Ranger Run community ambassador here in Columbus and says multiple businesses have hopped on board to help out veterans.
"Local businesses and organizations have been fantastic at getting behind us. A lot of the big companies in the area have jumped on board in making their own teams thank you WRBL, but they are making teams, they're sponsoring their individuals that work for them and they showed up to some of our kick off events we appreciate their support,"Dewan said.
News 3's Chief Meterologist Bob Jeswald has been participating in Run Ranger Run since its start in 2012 and brought it to the station in 2014.
"Over the last several years we've been doing this we've had a small group doing this we've started with just a handful of us here at W-R-B-L thinking it would be a good way for people to engage and do something good for themselves and at the same time give back. It has changed a lot of attitudes and made a difference in a lot of our employees lives," Jeswald said.
There are three teams here at WRBL. They enjoy using this as an opportunity to give back to the Fort Benning community.
The money goes toward the Gallantfew organization which helps a veteran in our community team up with a civilian to transition into civilian living with a five point process.
Georgia News
-
Child's body found in cemetery 20 years ago
The National Center for missing and exploited children is not giving up on a cold case dating back 20 years.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Georgia House approves new electronic voting machines
Georgia House lawmakers approved using new electronic touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot by 2020, a big step toward replacing an outdated system that offered no verifiable paper trail.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia trooper struck by car opens fire, kills driver
Authorities say a woman was killed when a Georgia state trooper opened fire into her car after she struck the officer while trying to flee a traffic stop.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Russell County Sheriff named President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor was named the President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association for 2019.Read More »
-
Dothan crime spree a 'real life case of Grand Theft Auto,' police chief says
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish described the events that led to a Houston County man's death as a "one-man crime spree" in a press conference Tuesday morning.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Student shot at high school in Montgomery
Montgomery Police Department confirms to News 3 that a student was shot at Robert E. Lee High School late Tuesday morning.Read More »