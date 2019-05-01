Ruschaun Demario Burton arrested in Oklahoma, charged with 2018 murder in Columbus

Local News

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - At 10:54 a.m. on July 31, 2018, Patrol Officers of the Columbus Police Department responded to the area of Dawson Street and found a victim, Rashard Williams, deceased, according to CPD. Homicide investigators responded and took control of the investigation afterward.

A follow-up investigation led to the issuing of arrest warrants for Ruschaun Demario  Burton, known as "Detroit" for Williams' murder. On April 30, Burton was arrested in Oklahoma City, Okla. and extradited to Muscogee County Detention Center.

A Recorder's Court hearing is scheduled for May 3 at 9:00 a.m.

