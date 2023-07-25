COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Fountain City’s upcoming music festival just got bigger. Earlier this month, Uptown Columbus announced four new additions to the lineup for the RushSouth music festival set to occur on Oct. 14 and 15, 2023.

According to Yalla PR cofounder Katie Bishop, who has been working with Uptown Columbus to coordinate the event, the recently-added artists are all locally-based americana acts. They are The Shelby Brothers, The Velvet Cab, Ivey Ruth Jones and JD Clayton.

“When building the festival, we really were focused on music that spoke to the ecosystem of our city,” said Bishop. She explained organizers looked toward Columbus’ riverfront, southern location and the musical influences of the area, like folk, soul, gospel and country.

With this in mind, Bishop and Uptown Columbus decided on the Americana genre for the first RushSouth music festival. In Bishop’s words, Americana is a marriage of folk, blues, country and other American-roots music.

According to Uptown Columbus Director of Communication and Marketing Tracey Green, there will be a wide variety of Americana artists at the RushSouth festival, with some leaning more folk and others toward southern rock.

The festival organizers disclosed they always planned to do a second announcement after choosing local artists. Bishop reported she saw hundreds of area bands in an effort to select the best fits for the festival. According to the Yalla PR cofounder, there were no acts that declined participation in the festival for reasons other than budgeting.

RushSouth is a privately funded event, with foundation-based and personal donation backing, not a city-funded event.

Bishop, who has lived in Columbus for the majority of her life and is an avid festivalgoer, said she hopes to achieve an atmosphere similar to Chattanooga’s Moonriver- and Charleston’s Highwater festival. She wants a small, intimate feel with crowds around 5 to 10 thousand as opposed to 60,000, where people can get closer to the stage.

The venue for RushSouth, Woodruff Park in Columbus, holds a capacity of 8,000. Bishop estimated approximately 1000 tickets have already been sold, and she expects 60 to 70% of festivalgoers will buy tickets in the month before the event, based on statistics from other first-time festivals.

Another draw of the festival, Bishop added, is it provides a unique mixture of outdoor activities and music. On the same weekend as the RushSouth music festival, the ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championship will be happening simultaneously on the Columbus’ Chattahoochee River. Last year, Columbus hosted the ICF World Cup for canoe-kayaking.

“It brought about 16 countries here last year, and over 100 athletes … and this year, we’ll have over 30 countries and 300 athletes internationally, and so we’re building events around this specific kayaking competition to make it an incredible experience,” said Green.

The RushSouth festival is meant to be a “holistic, outdoor-focused music festival,” according to Bishop. She said eventgoers will be able to zipline across the Chattahoochee into Phenix City between sets or visit the festival’s “Zen Zone” with yoga classes by River Flow Yoga and Just Breathe Yoga. The “RushSouth Adventure Race” triathlon will also be held on Oct. 14.

Bishop’s overarching hope is the festival will build up Columbus’ music scene so locals can find the music they love in town, rather than have to travel to Atlanta, Auburn and as far as Tennessee for it.

The Yalla cofounder explained the city’s current music culture exists in pockets but needs community support to become more robust. She urged locals to buy festival tickets, even if they aren’t familiar with the featured acts.

“A music festival in a town can be such an economic driver,” Bishop said, “It’s going to bring tons of people out of town here, but us local people have to support it first.”

Currently, single-day and two-day packages for tickets are available for purchase at RushSouth’s website. They range in cost from $65 to $215 each, tax not included. Ticket prices will increase on Aug. 16.