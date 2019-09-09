Russell Co. Sheriff: Deputy in custody after choking an inmate

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy has been fired and arrested for misdemeanor assault after choking an inmate in his care on Friday morning, Sheriff Heath Taylor said.

Deputy Stephon Lopez Parker, 48, reportedly choked the inmate, Johnathan McLendon, 34, while leaving the Russell County Judicial Center, Taylor said.

Parker held McLendon against the wall and pressed his hands around his neck after being insulted by the inmate, Taylor said.

An immediate investigation took place following the incident and Parker was put on paid leave. The investigation concluded today, and Parker was fired, arrested, and charged with misdemeanor assault.

Taylor confirmed to reporters that this was an excessive use of force.

“I have not dealt with this type of incident in the nine years I’ve been in office. This was out of the ordinary, it was out of the ordinary for Mr. Parker’s own behavior,” said Taylor.

News 3 will have more for you on the story later tonight, so stay tuned for updates on WRBL.com.