PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – State, City and local elected officials from both Georgia and Alabama gathered at Martin Idle-Hour Park Community center to discuss everything besides business.

Attendees ranged from school board members to district council members as well as the Mayors of Phenix City, Columbus, Smith Station and Fort Benning Commanding Major General Patrick Donahoe.

Councilman for District 3 Arthur Lee Day Jr. says the annual event is put on every year with the hopes of building stronger connections between elected officials on all levels.

“It’s very important I think to have this luncheon and not talk about business,” said Day. “Because everybody has their concerns, everybody has issues and what have you, so why not have this luncheon and not talk about business? You get to know each one of them better individually.”

Remarks were given by Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, Commission Chair Chance Corbett, Major General Donahoe and Councilmember Day.

The annual tradition was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.