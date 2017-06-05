Russell County Animal Shelter attends to dogs after reported neglect

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Two dogs are looking for new homes following a reported case of neglect and abuse.

News 3 learned that the dogs originally stayed at a house on 21st Street in Phenix City. For the past couple of weeks, neighbors report noticing the dogs wandering around the neighborhood, but they never saw the owners around.

News 3 spoke with one neighbor who did not want to be identified. She says the dogs looked malnourished and underfed. As a pet owner, she believes the dogs deserve better.

“I really like animals, and it breaks my heart to see people do that to an animal,” the neighbor says. “They deserve a good home and to be loved and fed, and to know that they’re loved.”

Phenix City Animal Control picked up the dogs Monday morning, a couple of days after the neglect was reported. Both dogs were taken to the Russell County Animal Shelter. The shelter says one of the dogs is up for adoption. The pit bull will head to a shelter in Columbus.

News 3 reached out to Phenix City Police for comment, but we did not hear back about this case. News 3 also searched for answers at the home reported to have housed the dogs. However, no one answered.

The people responsible for the neglect could face fines in the future.