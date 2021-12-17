Russell County Commissioner Ronnie Reed holds annual Christmas party

Russell County, Ala. (WRBL) – Commissioner Ronnie Reed got a head start at celebrating Christmas this year with his annual Christmas party.

This is Reed’s 11th year of hosting his annual Christmas party at the Russell County Courthouse. Each year those in the community line up outside of the courthouse waiting for the Christmas party to begin. The lines are filled with children and their parents, volunteers hand those waiting in line tickets so their children will be able to receive a Christmas gift. Reed told News 3 he sees more and more people each year.

“Today is my annual Christmas party which I’ve been doing for over 11 years and I try to help the needy families in the community. Over the years I may have helped over 1000 people and I help them with toys, gifts, hamburgers, hotdogs. Every year seems to get bigger and bigger and we are being blessed and we want to thank God for all of the things he’s given us.” Reed said.

The middle of the courthouse is filled with bikes for boys and girls of all ages, Reed and his volunteers also pass out toys that are wrapped up in Christmas paper. Reed said he’s lost count of how many bikes he plans to give away this year.

“We may have over 100 bicycles and then we may have about 175 gifts,” Reed said.

Reed said everyone in attendance at the party will be well taken care of.

“Well when people know when they come they are going to be well taken care of. Especially the food, they know they’re going to eat pretty well. We try to feed everybody comfortably and most of everybody comes and gets a gift, everybody gets food and we give one family a bicycle so we try to do the right thing and help the community,” Reed said.

Reed believes everyone in the community is grateful for the Christmas party.

“The community, the people like this and they started calling before I even got the thing started. They started calling in November, they wanted to know what day the party was going to be,” Reed said.

Reed likes to hold his annual party a week before Christmas.