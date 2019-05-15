Russell County High Schools names their top students for the Class of 2019

Russell County High School has announced its 2019 Valedictorian and Salutatorian. The “top of the class” students are Valedictorian Tyler Hogan and Salutatorian Makenzie Lococo.

“Being ‘top of the class’ is an honor of distinction, and we congratulate these dserving students on this major accomplishment,” said a spokeswoman for RCHS.

Hogan, who won the top honor in his class, “has been actively involved in the RCHS Band, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society, and Junior Leadership.” Lococo won “the second highest rank” and is “a valuable student athlete on the Lady Warrior Softball team.”

The RCHS Top of Class Selection Committee reviewd the senior transcripts for their students on April 5 “to determine the top 10 students with the highest numerical grade point average.”

The ten best students at RCHS are ranked according to their findings below: