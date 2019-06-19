Russell County orchard has sweet deal to provide Country’s fruit for desserts

The Backyard Orchards in southern Russell County is having a good year. The strawberry crop was solid until the heat wave rolled in a few weeks ago.

The blueberries have been plentiful. And the peaches hold a lot of promise as the crop has started coming in.

One local restaurant chain is keeping close tabs on what’s coming off the farm.

“The strawberries were perfect, but we had to cut it short because we got that drought,” said Country’s Barbecue owner Jim Morpeth. “… We got on blueberries about a week earlier than we normally do. That’s something I like about them, though. They don’t sell you junk.”

The fruit for the signature summer deserts at the three Columbus Country’s restaurants comes from Backyard Orchards, which is owned by sisters Cassie Young and Allie Corcoran. The orchard on U.S. 431 South takes up about 50 acres of the fourth-generation family farm.

Over the last five years, the orchard has built a special relationship with Country’s.

“We started delivering our fruit to them several years ago, now,” said Backyard Orchards owner Cassie Young. “… When they say they support local farmers and their vegetables come from local sources, they are telling the truth.”

For Morpeth is about buying local when he can.

“It’s not that easy to find people who are really serious about it and produce it the way it needs to be.”

Young appreciate the support.

“Country’s is a great supporter of local farmers,” she said. “We started delivering our fruits to them, gosh, several years ago now. We started off strawberries, peaches and blueberries. They do all of their deserts out of our fruits.”