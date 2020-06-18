Russell County Sanitation employee fired after heated argument with coworker

A heated argument at the Russell County Sanitation Department on Thursday morning led to a long-term employee being terminated, but no criminal charges, Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3.

Two employees got into a verbal altercation and the Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Sandfort Road. One employee allegedly threatened the other with gun violence. A gun was discovered in that employee’s vehicle, Taylor said.

“The employee never touched the weapon and he never made it to the car,” Taylor said. “He was stopped by other employees. The man told my officer he was going to the car to get his keys.”

The man was cooperative and deputies seized the gun after the man told them where they could find it.

“My officer, based on the man’s cooperation with us, the fact that the situation had calmed down, and the man had just lost his job of five years, made a decision not to charge him,” Taylor said. “And I back that decision, fully.”

It was later learned that the man was related to a former Russell County Sheriff’s deputy.

“That had absolutely no bearing on our decision,” Taylor said. “The decision to let him go was made before we even knew that.”