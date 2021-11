Public notice is provided for two consecutive weeks, and was released Nov. 9, 2021.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County School Board of Education released a notice for citizens of Russell County for a proposed redistricting map.

The notice included the address of the Central Office inviting the public to view the map.

The map must be viewed in person at 506 14th Street, Phenix City, AL 36868.

School attendance zones are not affected by this proposal.

The two week notice was provided by Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley.