Russell County School District providing more bus Wi-Fi locations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – COVID-19 is making internet access a necessity for students headed back to school this school year, but not everyone has the means to gain access to what has become a vital resource.

The Russell County School District is working to make it easy for students to gain access to WiFi so they can participate in classes. The RCSD has added more bus Wi-Fi locations for students to utilize for their virtual learning.

Additional Wi-Fi buses can be found at the following locations:

  • Bus 19-2-Hurtsboro Library
  • Bus 19-9 Bethel AME on Hwy 165
  • Bus 19-11 Antioch Baptist Church Pittsview
  • Bus 19-10 Silver Run Baptist Church
  • Bus 19-1 Hatchechubee Fire Dept.
  • Bus 19-6 Bethlehem Baptist Church Hwy 80
  • Bus 19-8 Cottonton Post Office
  • Bus 19-5 Ft. Mitchell Fire Station

NETWORK NAME: MYRCSD-BUS   and    PASSWORD: BUS-WIFI

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Sunday

86° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Monday

87° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 87° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 74°

Wednesday

89° / 74°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 74°

Thursday

90° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories