Russell County School District providing more bus Wi-Fi locations

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – COVID-19 is making internet access a necessity for students headed back to school this school year, but not everyone has the means to gain access to what has become a vital resource.

The Russell County School District is working to make it easy for students to gain access to WiFi so they can participate in classes. The RCSD has added more bus Wi-Fi locations for students to utilize for their virtual learning.

Additional Wi-Fi buses can be found at the following locations:

Bus 19-2-Hurtsboro Library

Bus 19-9 Bethel AME on Hwy 165

Bus 19-11 Antioch Baptist Church Pittsview

Bus 19-10 Silver Run Baptist Church

Bus 19-1 Hatchechubee Fire Dept.

Bus 19-6 Bethlehem Baptist Church Hwy 80

Bus 19-8 Cottonton Post Office

Bus 19-5 Ft. Mitchell Fire Station

NETWORK NAME: MYRCSD-BUS and PASSWORD: BUS-WIFI