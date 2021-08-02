Russell County School District to require masks in the upcoming school year

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County School District will be requiring masks be worn by everyone during the upcoming school year. The school district made the announcement in a news release on August 2, 2021.

Beginning August 3, 2021, the Russell County School District will require all teachers, staff, students, and visitors who enter any educational facility within the Russell County School District to wear face coverings. Masks must be worn while in classrooms, common areas, hallways, buses, etc, according to officials.

According to the the release, the decision was made after recent updated guidelines from the Centers for Control and Prevention.

Officials say the situation will be monitored and adjustments will be made accordingly.

Read the full news release below:

August 2, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Russell County School District wants to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff, and students. According to recent CDC updates, there is an upward trend of COVID-19 cases. Therefore, effective August 3, 2021, the Russell County School District will require ALL persons (teachers, staff, students, and visitors) that enter an educational facility to wear face coverings. Masks are required inside which includes classrooms, common areas, hallways, buses, etc.

The CDC has ordered all individuals to wear masks while using public transportation which includes school buses. The masks do not have to be worn outside. This change to our reopening plan comes after recommendations and guidance from the CDC, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. All children over the age of 2 must wear masks when returning to school, even those who are vaccinated.

We will continue to monitor recommendations from the CDC and local COVID-19 data. Hopefully, COVID-19 cases will begin to decrease so masks can once again become optional. We ask that you make us aware when students are in close contact, symptomatic, or test positive for COVID-19. We will continue to update the COVID-19 Dashboard that can be found on our website at myrcsd.org. This will reflect reported COVID-19 data for Russell County School District.