Russell County Schools to return to on-campus instruction on Sept. 10 for students who opted for face-to-face instruction

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) -Russell County Schools will return to on-campus instruction on Thursday, September 10th for those Parents/Guardians who opted for the Traditional Face-to-Face Instructional Model.

Those that opted for the Virtual Learning model will remain virtual and will not return to campus through the end of the quarter, October 9, 2020.

A couple of weeks prior to the end of the first 9 weeks, a form will be sent out for Parents/Guardians to choose the model of instruction for the second quarter.



Important Points to Remember:

Students must wear a mask on the bus and at school.

Only students are permitted in the hallways and classrooms. Visitors will be limited to individuals providing educational services.

Please call ahead of time if you are planning to check your student out.

Please keep your child home if they have a fever, experiencing symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19.

Please refer to the Reopening Plan posted on our website (www.myrcsd.org) for more information on the measures and strategies that have been implemented in order to reduce the risk of transmission.

Please contact your school if you have any questions or concerns

Parents who have selected the Traditional Face-to-Face Instructional Model must complete the following transportation questionnaire:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4BiKu6dr5fb8rBQUQe62dnIgV5ciFFTNfJRqEVcq80Dj02Q/viewform