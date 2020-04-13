Russell County Shelters available for severe weather event

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather is likely to impact the East Alabama Area Sunday night into Monday morning.

Several shelter are available in Russell County:

The Senior Activity Center across from the National Cemetery on HWY 165 in Fort Mitchell

The baseball fields in Seale beside the Russell County Middle School on Old Seale Hwy

Behind the Sheriffs Dept substation in Hurtsboro.

All shelters will open once the county goes under a tornado watch and remain open until the threat has passed.

If you plan to go to the shelters please bring a face cover (mask, scarf or other item to cover your mouth and nose) as well as snacks and drinks you may need.