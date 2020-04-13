Russell County Shelters available for severe weather event

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather is likely to impact the East Alabama Area Sunday night into Monday morning.
Several shelter are available in Russell County:
- The Senior Activity Center across from the National Cemetery on HWY 165 in Fort Mitchell
- The baseball fields in Seale beside the Russell County Middle School on Old Seale Hwy
- Behind the Sheriffs Dept substation in Hurtsboro.
All shelters will open once the county goes under a tornado watch and remain open until the threat has passed.
If you plan to go to the shelters please bring a face cover (mask, scarf or other item to cover your mouth and nose) as well as snacks and drinks you may need.