Russell County Sheriff warns residents about recent phone scams

Most people when they answer a phone call they’re aware who’s on the other line. The Russell County Sheriffs Office is cautioning residents to be highly observant as phone scams are on the move.

“We had a couple of reports this week of scam callers stating the call number they received on their end was the Sheriff’s office number” says Heath Taylor, Russell County Sheriff.

You would think the call is legitimate because it’s coming from a reliable source, but Sheriff Taylor tells me that isn’t the case.

“There are apps out there that allow people to spoof your number so they can look like any number they want calling,” says Taylor.

Unfortunately, all of the calls made are untraceable, leaving many folks in a financial bind. the Sheriff says a lot of senior citizens have called in because they already gave the caller money.

“They want you to go purchase a green dot card from a Walgreens or CVS and put money on that green dot card and give those numbers off the card,” says Taylor.

So you next time you get a call from the Sheriff’s office demanding money, you may want to disconnect the call.

“Thats not how the system works and if you get that call just remember to hang up and call the Sheriff’s office and ask us to verify what you just got in a phone call” says Taylor.

The Judicial system nor the Sheriff’s office will make any call to your home regarding a warrant against you. You will only receive an official letter either through mail, or a deputy will come to your home if there’s a matter that needs resolving.