RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly three vehicle wreck in Russell County is being investigated by the Phenix City Police Department.



According to a news release from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, one of the three vehicles involved was being driven by an on-duty Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy.



The crash happened on Thursday, June 6, 2022 on Hwy 165.



Samuel Perry, of Cottondale, was killed in the crash.



Officials said the deputy involved has been place on paid leave while the investigation is being conducted.



The Russell Sheriff’s Office issued the following news release concerning the crash:



On 06/09/22 there was a three vehicle accident on hwy 165 that caused the death of Samuel Perry of Cottonton, Al. A Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy working Thursday was one of the three vehicles involved in the accident.

The accident is being investigated by the Phenix City Police Department. The deputy is on paid leave pending the result of the investigation. As with any death not under the care of a doctor, this case will be presented to a grand jury.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Perry family during this time of loss of their loved one.