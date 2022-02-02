Russell County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing woman

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with connections to Russell County.

According to officials, the Atlanta Police Department in attempting to locate Kristina Blair Hill, 25, who is missing.

Hill was last known to be in the Atlanta area on Dec. 3, 2021. Prior to that, Hill lived in the Russell County area.

Anyone with information about Hill should contact Inv. Billy Jones at (334) 664-9855.

