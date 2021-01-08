Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate suicide at Russell County Jail

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An apparent inmate suicide is under investigation at the Russell County Jail. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor has identified the inmate as James Jennings.

According to Sheriff Taylor, Jennings was booked into the jail on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 on a combination of charges, including three counts of a failure to appear/comply/pay Contempt of Court, and unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

Taylor says Jennings had gone to court Friday morning. Later in the day, at around lunch time, Jennings was looked in on and was okay.

Jennings was then found dead in his cell at 3:05 p.m. Friday afternoon. He was being held in isolation for a 14-day period due to COVID-19. Sheriff Taylor says no other inmates had access to Jennings due to the isolation.

Now, ALEA has been called in to investigate the incident. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office will also be conducting a parallel investigation.