RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Ocala, Fla. on May 7.

Officials say Marsha Lyle, 41, last spoke to her family on May 5. The Sheriff’s Office says Lyle could be driving a white 2013 Toyota Yaris with Florida tag 100QCV. She is described as 5’4″, weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Marsha Lyle might be is asked to call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 334-664-9855.