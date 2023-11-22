PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One man is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting on Wednesday, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

The Phenix City Police Department responded to Gauntt Road at 5:55 a.m.

Officers found Blake Simons, 30, had been shot in the abdomen.

Police say Wyatt Dutton, 21, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with attempted murder and taken to Russell County Jail.

Simons was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. WRBL will keep you updated.