PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) students joined the ranks of the United States’ most expansive higher education honor society, Phi Theta Kappa.

The 22 students were inducted in a ceremony attended by parents, faculty and friends held on Tuesday, April 4. It commemorated their achievements of maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or higher with at least 12 credits of collegiate-level courses in order to join the official two-year college honor society. At the ceremony, students signed the Phi Theta Kappa pledge book and honored the community service, leadership development and initiatives which they took part in.

Photos provided by Chattahoochee Valley Community College

“I salute your accomplishments,” CVCC Associate Dean Vickie Williams said in her speech to the inductees. She continued, “I charge you to always explore for truth and to dedicate yourselves to the cultivation of the well-reasoned life, a prelude to service and honor.”

This year’s CVCC Phi Theta Kappa inductees were De’Ontravious Abner, Madison Beaver, Alexis Becker, Isabella Benavente, Lily Busenbark, Josslyn Carretti, Kayla Cassidy, Antonio Davis, Lamarieous Franklin, Alexis Mathis, Caty McConnell, Mary Nichols, Elsie Nyaga, Laura Ramirez, Pamela Raney, Ashley Roble, Nyah Rolle, Stavonte Thomas, Larissa Traynor, Lataga Walker, Kumeko Weilbacher and Hannah Woods.

Each walked away with a white rose, membership certificate and the society’s golden key emblem.

CVCC is a public two-year college located in Phenix City, Alabama.